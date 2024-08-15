By leveraging carbon credits, countries can unlock benefits supporting sustainable development, economic growth, and climate resilience while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change. There is scope for the issuance of green and blue bonds linked to climate change to raise additional resources for development. Climate insurance at both sovereign and micro-level goes a long way in mitigating the negative impact of climate shock to vulnerable communities for example Zimbabwe and Malawi recently received pay-outs from the African Risk Capacity Group (ARC), for the insurance they took against the 2023\2024 agricultural season.

Africa’s significant diaspora community enables various countries to issue diaspora bonds and related instruments to raise additional funding. Sovereign wealth funds have also proved to be a critical economic pillar in driving economic development in some countries. There is, therefore, a need to create sovereign wealth funds across Africa, not only to harness natural resource revenues to achieve inter-generational equity but to harness the full potential of state-owned enterprises. The example of Temasek, a sovereign wealth fund in Singapore, presents a successful case for achieving optimal contributions from state-owned entities and beyond. Such sovereign wealth funds will also help to improve the credit rating of African countries.