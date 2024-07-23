Share

How Truth Social Makes Money For Former President Trump

Former President Donald Trump launched Truth Social to fight what the company calls liberal bias within Big Tech. After a buzzy initial public offering, the former president stands to personally profit, despite early reports of the company's low revenue and massive quarterly losses. Trump's controlling stake could cover his potential legal obligations, which mounted in the lead-up to his bid for re-election in November 2024. Chapters: 00:00-01:11 Cold Open 01:11-03:27 Chapter 1 - Truth Social 03:27-06:29 Chapter 2 - Initial Public Offering 06:29-08:29 Chapter 3 - Donald Trump's controlling stake 08:29-11:32 Chapter 4 - Election implications Produced by: Carlos Waters Edited by: Nora Rappaport Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Christina Locopo, Emily Rabbideau Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Associated Press, Clemson University, Nasdaq, Securities and Exchange Commission, SimilarWeb, Stanford Law, Trump Media & Technology Group, University of Notre Dame, Vanguard

