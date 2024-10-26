Share

How United Airlines Is Trying To Compete With Delta

United Airlines has been flying for nearly a century and has grown to be one of the biggest airlines in the world. Its stock is the best-performing of the U.S. airlines so far this year. It wants to be the most profitable, too, a position that’s been held by Delta Air Lines for several years. CNBC explores how United is trying to win over customers to become the biggest and most profitable airline in the world. Chapters: 2:23 Early Days 3:40 Challenges 8:13 Growth 13:32 The future Produced, Shot and Edited by Erin Black Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Animations Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Editorial Support Leslie Josephs

