How Will The Climate Crisis Affect The U.S. Economy | The Bottom Line

As the climate crisis continues to pose a global threat, top economists are debating its effects on the U.S. economy. In this episode of “The Bottom Line”, see how renowned economists like Jeffrey Sachs and Mark Zandi forecast the economic impact. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:41 Urgency of action 2:27 Economic implications 4:02 Role of businesses and government Produced and Edited by: Mark Licea, Jack Hillyer Lead Producer: Juhohn Lee Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sun, 31 Mar 2024 16:00:01 GMT

