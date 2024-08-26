Markets
How Wingstop Became One Of The Hottest Restaurant Stocks

Wingstop is capitalizing on the American appetite for chicken and providing investors with strong, consistent growth. In the past five years, the company’s share price is up over 250%, and it has grown its store footprint to 2,352 restaurants worldwide. The chicken-wing chain has expanded its offerings and continued to grow brand awareness. Watch the video to find out how Wingstop became one of the hottest restaurant stocks of the year. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:43 Chapter 1 - Steady growth 6:10 Chapter 2 - Mitigating threats 8:55 Chapter 3 - What’s ahead Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Darren Geeter Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Animation by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Wingstop, Getty Images
Mon, 26 Aug 2024 16:00:50 GMT

