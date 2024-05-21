Share
How working for Big Tech lost ‘dream job’ status
Despite blockbuster earnings from giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft, layoffs continue to ripple through the tech industry. Layoffs.fyi, a platform monitoring job cuts in the tech sector, recorded more than 263,000 job losses in 2023 alone. As of April, there have been more than 75,000 job losses in the industry so far in 2024. Watch the full video to learn about tech workers' sentiments, considerations for aspiring Big Tech employees, and more: https://youtu.be/ijkTBtBWJWs
Tue, 21 May 2024 16:00:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.