Increased demand for faster computing from South African firms and the government has attracted big cloud operators into the country, with Huawei the first international vendor to host a local ‘hyperscale’ cloud data centre in South Africa in 2019.

Huawei Cloud has served more than 1,000 customers from the government, financial services, education and telecoms sectors as well as some media and e-commerce companies, Jacqueline Shi, president of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service told delegates at the company’s cloud summit in Johannesburg.