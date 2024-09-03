Share

I just wrapped a national comedy tour – these are the first places I visit when I get home to London

It was only a few years ago that London-based comedian Emmanuel Sonubi was doing open mic nights at a pub in his home borough of Enfield. Now, following the conclusion of his latest tour, Sonubi fills his local theater as a headline act. Before his show, he invited CNBC Travel along for a tour of his favorite hometown haunts. "Enfield isn't your typical tourist destination. But if you want the flavor of a typical British town, filled with locals and a great sense of humor, this is the place," Sonubi shared in the latest episode of Downtime London. While many London neighborhoods face swift gentrification, Sonubi appreciates that his hometown has stayed consistent over the years. "Enfield, the good places haven't changed. That's how I describe it," he said. Watch the video above for a tour of Sonubi's favorite places to spend his downtime, including: - Olive Tree Cafe, a no-frills eatery that serves up a mean English breakfast - Lux Fitness, an independently owned gym that focuses on bodybuilders and fitness fanatics - Dugdale Arts Centre, a recently refurbished venue offering theater, workshops and of course comedy - The Kings Head, a local pub that serves excellent chicken wings and pints of Guinness

