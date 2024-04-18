South Africa public debt to gross domestic product ratio is projected to reach 86 percent by 2029 amid slow growth and continued bailouts of struggling state-owned enterprises such as power utility Eskom, logistics operator Transnet and airliner South African Airways. The national treasury says debt should peak at 75 percent of GDP by 2027 before declining, compared with 49 percent before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“South Africa has a good fiscal rule and complementing this with a debt ceiling could be useful in improving expenditure efficiency,” Era Dabla-Norris, the IMF’s Deputy Director for Fiscal Affairs told a news briefing at the release of its April 2024 Fiscal Monitor report. “We believe more decisive efforts are needed to cut spending and this can be done by reducing transfers to state-owned enterprises, rationalizing untargeted subs while protecting public investment and protecting well targeted social assistance for vulnerable populations.”