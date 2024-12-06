For the first time since its inception 12 years ago, the All Africa Business Leaders Awards has announced its first African of the Decade Award. This prestigious new award pays homage to an African who, over the past decade, has made enormous strides in developing Africa and its people and made an impactful contribution to improve the fortunes of economies on the continent.
Introduced by the ABN Group, in partnership with CNBC Africa, the AABLA™ is a signature event and the continent’s leading business recognition platform, which has been telling Africa’s stories of perseverance, success, innovation, and accountability for the past 12 years by identifying and honouring the best in African business.
The African of the Decade Award recognises an individual who has spearheaded innovative solutions, projects and initiatives that address pressing social, economic, or environmental challenges. This is a person who has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication in driving positive change and sustainable development in Africa; someone who has created a lasting and measurable impact on the lives of individuals, communities, or the continent as a whole.
The recipient of the inaugural African of the Decade Award is Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, whose exceptional leadership and commitment to Africa’s progress have made an undeniable and lasting impact.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina started his impactful tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture. Furthermore, as the visionary leader of the African Development Bank, he has elevated the continent’s potential on the global stage. Through the bank’s High Fives initiative and his ambitious collaboration with the World Bank to provide electricity to 300 million Africans, his leadership has been at the forefront of improving lives across Africa over the past decade.
According to Dr Rakesh Wahi, Chairman of the ABN Group and Founder of the AABLA™, Dr. Adesina had been selected for the Award because of his single-minded commitment to the development of the African continent and its people. “He has not only invested and catalysed development but has inspired and empowered others to become change makers and to contribute to the advancement of Africa. He has sustained a track record of success and achievement over the past decade, with tangible results and outcomes that have made a remarkable difference on the continent. It is with pride that we present this award to Dr. Adesina,” Dr Wahi elucidated.
Other criteria for the award, met by Dr. Adesina, were that he:
- Collaborated with diverse stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, businesses, and communities, to achieve shared goals and create lasting change.
- Shown resilience, determination, and perseverance in the face of challenges and obstacles, and continued to drive forward despite setbacks.
- Demonstrated a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances of the African context, and leveraged this knowledge to create effective and sustainable solutions.
- Embodies the values of inclusivity, diversity, and equity, and works towards creating a more just, equitable, and prosperous Africa for all.
Other AABLA™ 2024 category winners are:
- YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR: Dr. Jesca Nkwabi, Group CEO of KOM Group
- INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sight Holdings Limited
- BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa
- CFO OF THE YEAR: Raisibe Morathi, Chief Financial Officer at Vodacom Group Ltd
- AFRICAN CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR: Standard Bank
- AFRICAN COMPANY OF THE YEAR: BUA Foods, Nigeria
- BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Bungane, CEO of African Bank
- AFRICAN AGRO COMPANY OF THE YEAR: Benin Cashew SA
- PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers Foundation
- AFRICAN OF THE YEAR: H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda
- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Sipho Nkosi, Chairman of Talent 10 Holdings Group