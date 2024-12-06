Introduced by the ABN Group, in partnership with CNBC Africa, the AABLA™ is a signature event and the continent’s leading business recognition platform, which has been telling Africa’s stories of perseverance, success, innovation, and accountability for the past 12 years by identifying and honouring the best in African business.

The African of the Decade Award recognises an individual who has spearheaded innovative solutions, projects and initiatives that address pressing social, economic, or environmental challenges. This is a person who has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication in driving positive change and sustainable development in Africa; someone who has created a lasting and measurable impact on the lives of individuals, communities, or the continent as a whole.