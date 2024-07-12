Share

Inceptive CEO Jakob Uszkoreit On Transformers And Using AI To Make New Drugs

Before co-founding AI biotech startup Inceptive, Jakob Uszkoreit helped invent the transformer, the foundational concept underpinning generative AI. As a researcher at Google in 2017, Uszkoreit was one of the eight authors of the seminal “Attention is All You Need” paper. Now, he’s working to transform the way drugs are developed and how they fundamentally work inside the body, using generative AI. CNBC’s Katie Tarasov sat down with Uszkoreit to ask about his work at Google and how AI will shape the future of pharmaceuticals. Produced by: Katie Tarasov Shot by: Lisa Setyon Edited by: Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Inceptive, Nvidia, Getty

