India and Singapore agree to cooperate during Modi visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong this week, marking his first trip to the city-state since he won a historic third term in office in June. Singapore is India's sixth-largest trading partner and the top source of foreign direct investment. The two countries have common interests in chip cooperation, India's Indo-Pacific strategy and maritime security.

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 14:05:24 GMT