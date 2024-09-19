Share

India can achieve growth of up to 8%, central bank chief says

India can achieve sustainable economic growth of up to 8% over the medium term, according to the country's central bank governor. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke exclusively with CNBC's Tanvir Gill. These are her main takeaways. The RBI is closely watching food inflation and a rise in bank deposit withdrawals. India's rupee is not ready for full capital account convertibility.

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 15:19:11 GMT