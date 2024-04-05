Share
Inner-City Regeneration Business Investment Webinar
The Inner-City Regeneration Business Investment Webinar, hosted by the city of eThekwini alongside political leadership from the City of New York, showcases key discussions between the two regions about unlocking the door for Inner City Investment in Durban. CNBC Africa speaks to a panel of experts from property development, oceans economy, agriculture and tourism sectors, on the diverse investment opportunities the city of Durban has to offer and other programmes centred around the city’s growth and development.
Fri, 05 Apr 2024 13:10:34 GMT
