Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Inner-City Regeneration Business Investment Webinar

The Inner-City Regeneration Business Investment Webinar, hosted by the city of eThekwini alongside political leadership from the City of New York, showcases key discussions between the two regions about unlocking the door for Inner City Investment in Durban. CNBC Africa speaks to a panel of experts from property development, oceans economy, agriculture and tourism sectors, on the diverse investment opportunities the city of Durban has to offer and other programmes centred around the city’s growth and development.
Fri, 05 Apr 2024 13:10:34 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top