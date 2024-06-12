Markets
Inside Europe’s tech hubs: London and the United Kingdom

Europe largely missed out on the internet age, especially when compared to the tech giants that grew out of the U.S. and China. But Europe’s tech hubs have been buzzing as of late, hoping to seize the opportunities coming out of the AI boom. In a four part series, CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty speak to experts about the continent’s strengths and weaknesses. First up is the United Kingdom. Can it use London’s position as a finance capital to hold the crown as Europe’s tech leader, or will political baggage hold it back? Sanjot Malhi, partner at VC firm Northzone, joins us on this episode of Beyond the Valley to discuss.
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 12:00:58 GMT

