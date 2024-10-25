Share

Inside smartphone maker Oppo’s factory in southern China

Chinese smartphone company Oppo, one of the five largest smartphone makers in the world, is integrating more robots and software into its factories worldwide to speed up production. CNBC's senior China correspondent Evelyn Cheng visited one of the factories and gave us tour. ➡️ About 40 million phones can be produced a year in the manufacturing park. ➡️ Roughly 8% of human workers were replaced by machines on the production line for an entry level smartphone. The human staff were sent to work on higher-end phones which require more skilled workers.

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 14:00:26 GMT