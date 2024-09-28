Share

Inside The First All-Female Hacker House In San Francisco

HackHer House is one of the first all-female hacker houses in the San Francisco Bay Area, aimed at empowering women in tech. Located in North Beach, HackHer House was home this summer to seven women, all of whom share the goal of launching successful ventures in tech. The house provides affordable living for students, tech interns and founders working on startups, from AI-driven tools to senior care solutions. In San Francisco, hacker houses are more popular than ever due to the AI boom. With more than 10 of them in the city, these co-living spaces are a place for entrepreneurs and techies to network and raise millions. CNBC met with the founders of HackHer House to discuss their vision for the future. Produced, Shot and Edited by: Lisa Setyon Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Marc Ganley Narration and Editorial Support: Katie Tarasov

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 16:00:42 GMT