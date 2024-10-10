CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Inside the world’s first humanoid factory, where robots will eventually build themselves

    About 30 miles from the company's headquarters in Oregon, Agility Robotics has built "RoboFab," a facility designed to scale up the production of its bipedal robot, Digit. It is the first factory dedicated to building humanoid robots, according to the privately held company, which has already begun testing Digit with high-profile clients like Amazon and GXO Logistics. "It's been in production for about a year. The capacity of this 70,000 square foot facility is 10,000 units a year. We will roll up to that over the next couple of years," said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics, in an interview with CNBC Tech: The Edge. Digit was designed to take up repetitive and mundane manufacturing tasks, helping to close the labor gap in the logistics sector. "There's over a million jobs in the logistics area alone that are going unfilled. Robots like Digit can step in and take those tasks off their hands," Johnson said. "What we're seeing is this is typically a part of the job that they don't like. We can offload that, free up that human to have more cycles in their day, to learn new skills," she added. Agility has raised $190 million since it was first founded in 2015. It launched the fourth version of Digit in October 2024 and is already working on the next iteration.  "In the next generation, we will incorporate what's known as collaborative safety, where you can have humanoids working alongside humans. We'll have incorporated AI more fully, and of course, we'll have the ability to have Digit recharge itself through our stand," Johnson said. Embedded with artificial intelligence, as well as large language and robotics foundation models, Digit's fifth generation will be trained in new skills, such as following commands throughout the day and performing tasks without human interference. The end goal, according to Johnson, is for the robots to be able to build future versions of themselves. Watch the video above for an up-close look at Digit and the RoboFab factory. #CNBC #HumanoidRobot ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 10 Oct 2024 04:00:10 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top