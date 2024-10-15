Share

Invest Rwanda: Making of a Medical Hub

In Invest Rwanda: Making of a Medical Hub, we explore how Rwanda is transforming its healthcare system and positioning itself as a leading destination for medical tourism in Africa. Rwanda has implemented bold reforms, built state-of-the-art medical facilities, and partnered with international organizations. From world-class medical institutions to a futuristic health city, the country's innovative solutions are improving healthcare outcomes for its citizens and the region.

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 13:19:25 GMT