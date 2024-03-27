My team at Safaga International Management, its affiliates and partners originated a vision by pioneering the new, modernised Beitbridge border post. I was the founder, sponsor and still serve as the chairman of ZimBorders. I am also the Chairman of La Frontiere Group (LFG), Safaga, Chirundu and Forbes Border Consortiums, and other border infrastructure development companies whose vision is to have an end-to-end solution to advance the North South Corridor principle.

This flagship project will undoubtedly be successful – improving efficiency, reducing congestion and transit fraud and we project it will generate a 300% increase in government tax revenues by lowering transporter costs and turnaround times, and facilitate safer and faster border crossings for travelers. Already, it now takes a few hours for trucks to cross the border compared with up to a week before.