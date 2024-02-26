Share
Investors await outcome of Nigeria’s MPC meeting
Analysts say investors at the equities market are trading cautiously as they await the outcome of the ongoing Monetary Policy Committee MPC meeting. Meanwhile, limited bargain-hunting activity is expected near term due to prevailing sentiments driven by movements in fixed income market yields and earnings releases. Olumide Sole, Research Analyst at Vetiva Capital joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 26 Feb 2024 14:24:21 GMT
