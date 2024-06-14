Share
Investors meet unmet demands from T-bills auction
Investors in Nigeria’s Treasury Bills market are currently meeting unmet demands from Thursday’s T-Bills auction where the Debt Management Office offered 44.23 billion naira across the standard tenors. Bosun Obembe, Team Lead at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss market sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets.
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 14:25:04 GMT
