Investors resume profit-taking on Nigeria equities

Investors have resumed profit-taking on the Nigerian exchange despite the wait for a monetary policy direction by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria next week. Analysts say they expect to see a positive weekly close as investors continue to await corporate earnings from UBA and ACCESSCORP. Calista Chileke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 15:13:38 GMT