Share

Investors take advantage of high-yield T-bills

Investors at the Nigeria Treasury Bills market take advantage of the elevated levels following Wednesday’s results with bearish sentiments on the long end of the curve. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the bearish sentiments to tone down today. Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has set a new target to increase foreign remittances to 1 billion dollars monthly. Daniel Afolabi, a Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Fri, 08 Nov 2024 12:14:30 GMT