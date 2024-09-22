Share

Is hydrogen the aviation fuel of the future?

Bertrand Piccard is the visionary behind Climate Impulse, the very first hydrogen-powered aircraft capable of flying around the world. But his end goal is to lower aviation's carbon emissions by proving that hydrogen is a viable fuel for air travel. Listen to one man's mission to change the way we fly, from this week's Beyond The Valley podcast.

