I know that many in our country suffer in conditions they should never have to endure. For over five years citizens have been getting poorer on average as the economy has grown slower than the population. Unemployment has continued to grow. This is a distressing position to be in 30 years after democracy, especially when at the halfway point we had been growing at 5%, unemployment was under 20% and it felt like we were making progress. There are lots of reasons we lost that momentum, among them that our institutions and governance were systematically undermined. We have for the last few years begun to rebuild our institutions and enact reforms that will help facilitate increased investment and private participation. This takes time to result in improved economic performance – business confidence must be rebuilt and investors have to actually make the investment and build the capacity to take advantage of an improved environment. I know that we are at the beginning of that recovery, with electricity stability returning and a proactive plan to improve logistics and other network industries. Populism would risk once again destroying this momentum before it has been able to grow and deliver.

We need instead a recommitment to reforms and evidence-based policy making that does the hard work of getting institutions to work effectively. We need to continue the professionalisation and reskilling of the public sector, enabling improved frontline delivery from the most rural districts to the biggest metros. We need effective policy making from the top, with economic planning closely developed alongside fiscal policy to maximise economic outcomes. We need investment in infrastructure to improve the capacity of our economy.