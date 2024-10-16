International markets are a growth area for JPMorgan, which has more than $4.2 trillion in assets and operates in over 100 countries. That compares with Citigroup, which does business in almost 180 countries and has the largest global footprint among U.S. banking giants.

“We want to add a country or two (enter or deepen presence) in Africa, every couple of years or so,” Dimon said by phone from New York on Friday before departing on a trip to Africa. The countries and pace of expansion have not previously been reported.