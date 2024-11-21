Across the continent, countries such as Malawi already face the brunt of this disease. According to the 2023 World Malaria report, Malawi recorded an estimated 4,472,000 million cases in 2022. As we discuss scale of malaria cases, it’s clear that without substantial, predictable funding, the resurgence of malaria will disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, especially women and children, who are at the highest risk in our country. The toll on these groups is devasting, not just in terms of health but also through disrupted education and limitations on the caregivers’ ability to participate in the workforce. Beyond this, the broader economic impacts are severe, with malaria limiting productivity, driving up healthcare costs, and hindering growth – ultimately stalling Africa’s potential.

Over the last two decades, we have seen that great progress can be made in the fight against malaria, with sustained funding. However, the reality is that when resources dip, malaria resurges with devastating speed. Recent research findings have projected that if there is a cut to malaria funding, this could lead to an estimated 137.2 million additional malaria cases and up to 337,000 additional malaria deaths. Ultimately, robust and predictable funding is critical not only to sustain current interventions but to incorporate innovative tools such as advanced medicines, vaccines, and vector control strategies that could finally eliminate this disease.