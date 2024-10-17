The East African nation is seeking to diversify its sources of financing after deadly protests forced the government to abandon a slate of tax hikes and delayed disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Reuters reported the prospective loan last month.

“This loan is cheaper than the Eurobond we borrowed at 10.7%,” Mbadi told a news conference, referring to a $1.5 billion dollar-denominated bond issued in February to partially buy back a portion of a maturing $2 billion Eurobond.