The finance bills, which are presented to parliament at the start of every financial year, are the main vehicle for the government to set out its revenue-raising measures including tax hikes and the introduction of new levies.

The 2023 version was challenged in court following a round of political opposition-led street protests that turned violent, after Ruto’s government used it to double the value added tax on fuel, introduce a housing tax, and raise the top personal income tax rate, among other measures.