NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) – Kenya’s President William Ruto will address the nation on Thursday at 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), his spokesperson said.
Ruto’s spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, did not say what the address would be about.
Last week Ruto proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing in roughly equal measure to fill a nearly $2.7 billion budget hole caused by his withdrawal of planned tax hikes in the face of nationwide protests. He also said there would be changes to the government soon.
Ruto scrapped the finance bill containing the tax increases in response to mass, youth-led demonstrations that have created the biggest crisis of his two-year-old presidency.
