Over one third of lawmakers signed a motion presented by Mwengi Mutuse, an MP allied with Ruto’s coalition, that accuses Gachagua of, among other things, denying people “equal opportunities for public service appointments and allocation of public resources,” according to the document.

A rift between Ruto and Gachagua has spilt into the open in recent days, with Gachagua saying he has been sidelined while denying accusations linking him and associates to violent protests earlier in the year, in which demonstrators overran parliament.