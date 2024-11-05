The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.4 in October from 49.7 in September, indicating a marginal upturn in the health of the private sector. A PMI reading above 50.0 signals growth, while below that level indicates contraction.

Business activity increased for the second time in three months, driven by rising sales and greater client interest, despite ongoing cash flow challenges and political uncertainty. Employment levels also rose for the first time since July, although the pace of job creation was mild.