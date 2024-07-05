The government will also increase borrowing by about 169 billion shillings to cover the 346 billion shilling hole created by the decision to withdraw the finance bill that was the original spark for the protests.

The demonstrations, which started peacefully before turning violent, have become the biggest threat to Ruto’s two-year-old presidency. Campaign groups have documented hundreds of arrests and at least 39 deaths linked to the government’s heavy-handed response, raising fears of rights backsliding.