Lifting the lid on the tech that makes Formula One happen

While a Formula One driver may be the star athlete behind the wheel, it is the cutting-edge technology and the skilled engineers deploying it that complete the rest of the team. F1 races are often decided by tenths of seconds, and technological advancements can make or break a team's time on the circuit. In the next episode of "Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1," we lift the lid on F1 technology. Watch it live today on CNBC International. #CNBC #Shorts #F1

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 08:00:03 GMT