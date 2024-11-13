From the start, a visit to the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice set itself apart as something special. Upon arrival at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport (VCE), guests are whisked into a scene straight from a movie – a private water taxi that chases across the lagoon, offering the first breath-taking views of Venice’s iconic skyline. At around €150, the journey provides more than just transit – it’s an introduction to Venice in true cinematic style.

Standing proud along the Giudecca Canal, the Hilton Molino Stucky’s historic facade reflects Venice’s industrial past with a touch of modern luxury.

As the the Hilton Molino Stucky appears on the horizon, its entrance hints at the experience within – original industrial features from its days as a flour mill are carefully preserved and blended with refined décor, inviting guests into a rich historical narrative layered with contemporary luxury. With 379 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, the hotel has managed to strike a delicate balance between intimacy and scale, offering guests both comfort and a sense of place. The original architectural elements add a distinctive charm, celebrating the building’s legacy wherever you explore.