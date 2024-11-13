Perched along the serene waterfront of Giudecca Island, the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice isn’t just a hotel; it’s an architectural journey into the heart of Venice’s storied past, combined with all the hallmarks of modern luxury. Once a bustling flour mill, employing hundreds of Venetians, this grand building has been reimagined to preserve its industrial roots, merging Venetian history with upscale elegance that appeals to travellers looking for a stay with provenance.
From the start, a visit to the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice set itself apart as something special. Upon arrival at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport (VCE), guests are whisked into a scene straight from a movie – a private water taxi that chases across the lagoon, offering the first breath-taking views of Venice’s iconic skyline. At around €150, the journey provides more than just transit – it’s an introduction to Venice in true cinematic style.
As the the Hilton Molino Stucky appears on the horizon, its entrance hints at the experience within – original industrial features from its days as a flour mill are carefully preserved and blended with refined décor, inviting guests into a rich historical narrative layered with contemporary luxury. With 379 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, the hotel has managed to strike a delicate balance between intimacy and scale, offering guests both comfort and a sense of place. The original architectural elements add a distinctive charm, celebrating the building’s legacy wherever you explore.
For those looking to elevate their experience, the Presidential Suite at the Hilton Molino Stucky redefined Venetian luxury. This multi-level suite, adorned with Murano glass accents and offering direct access to a private elevator, is a masterpiece of design and comfort. With a private gym, a jacuzzi overlooking the city, and expansive living spaces, the suite creates a perfect blend of opulence and discretion, attracting high-profile guests like Michelle Obama. Here, guests are able to take in Venice from one of its highest vantage points, offering an unrivalled 360-degree view.
The hotel’s culinary offering makes it a destination for food lovers as much as for history buffs. Guests can kick-off their day with an impressive breakfast at the Il Molino Restaurant, while the award-winning Aromi brings a refined dining experience for lunch or dinner whilst overlooking the skyline of Venice. The terrace at Aromi, overlooking the tranquil Giudecca Canal, is the ideal spot for savouring Italian classics with a contemporary twist, each paired with wines curated by the in-house maître d’. As the evening sun casts its glow, the Skyline Rooftop Bar transforms into a sophisticated retreat for guests to enjoy signature cocktails crafted by expert mixologists, bringing a unique twist and a tale in every sip. From the Crystal Martini, inspired by Venice’s famed fruit markets, to other creative concoctions, each drink comes with a view of the city’s magical nightscape.
For guests keen to unwind, the Hilton’s rooftop pool offers a picturesque and refreshing escape with one of the best views in Venice, framed by canals and red-tiled rooftops. And when it was time to venture into the city, the Hilton’s complimentary water shuttle makes accessing Venice’s central districts and most popular sightseeing spots both easy and scenic.
From its remarkable transformation from a 19th-century mill to a contemporary luxury hotel, the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is a slice of Venetian history to be experienced – one that honours the past while embracing the present. For those seeking a luxurious Venetian experience laced with style, comfort, and history, the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice delivers a stay that is as timeless as the city itself.
Alexander Leibner is the Founder & Managing Editor of The Sandton Times as well as the host of radio show and award nominated podcast ‘The Sandton Times Hour’. Having worked for some of South Africa’s leading media brands over the past 25-years, Alexander is also a contributor-at-large for CNBCAfrica.com, with a special focus on lifestyle and luxury content.