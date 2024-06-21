Africa is at the forefront of some of the most exciting technological advancements, and Mastercard is actively implementing these innovations to benefit the continent. McLaughlin expresses his enthusiasm for the region’s mobile money offerings and the potential of AI to deliver personalized experiences while protecting against fraud. “Some of the most exciting technologies we’ve seen are in Africa because a lot of that development is happening here first,” he says. Mastercard’s initiatives in Southern Africa aim to increase the reliability and speed of financial processes, leveraging powerful AI techniques to unlock new opportunities.

McLaughlin underscores the importance of building a secure digital ecosystem that supports financial inclusion, emphasizing that as more people and businesses are integrated into the digital economy, it is crucial to protect them. “We can’t put vulnerable populations at risk – it is important not to put the full burden of security on their shoulders,” he states. Ensuring that the most vulnerable are shielded from the consequences of weak security and fraud prevention tools is essential to maintaining trust and advancing financial inclusion efforts.