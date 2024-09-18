Starting in the month of September, which marks Literacy Month, McDonald’s South Africa will be on a quest to donate over a million books to disadvantaged schools and Early Childhood Development Centres across the country.

According to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, which evaluated the reading ability of 400,000 students globally in 2021, South Africa ranked last out of 57 countries assessed, with eight out of 10 South African school children struggling to read by the age of ten. The study showed that 81% of South African children could not read for comprehension in any of the country’s eleven official languages.