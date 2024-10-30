Share

Medium Term Budget: South Africa forecasts wider budget deficits

South Africa's National Treasury projected wider budget deficits and higher debt over the next three years due to lower revenue collection. In the first budget review under the Government of National Unity, the Treasury said it saw the consolidated deficit at 5 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year that ends in March 2025, wider than the 4.5 per cent deficit forecast in February. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the 2024 Medium Term Budget Speech are Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner, Cartesian Capital, Sanisha Packirisamy, Chief Economist, Momentum Investments and Bianca Botes, Director, Citadel Global.

