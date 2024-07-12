Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Millionaires are leaving Hong Kong, but its art scene is booming

The number of millionaires in Hong Kong has fallen by 4% in the last decade, according to Henley & Partners’ World’s Wealthiest Cities Report. However, one sector in the city is showing great promise – art. The Hong Kong Art Gallery Association recorded a 27% increase in member galleries between 2021 and 2023 and the world’s largest auction houses are upsizing to meet demand. CNBC spoke to rising artist Mak2 at Art Basel Hong Kong to learn more. #CNBC #ArtofAppreciation #HongKong #Art ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Fri, 12 Jul 2024 10:00:33 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top