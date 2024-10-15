Amid unprecedented drought conditions, a record five countries – Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe – have declared a state of disaster and called for international humanitarian support, the U.N. agency said. Angola and Mozambique are also badly affected and around 21 million children are malnourished.

“Unless we receive additional resources, millions of people risk going through the worst lean season in decades without assistance,” WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri told a Geneva press briefing.