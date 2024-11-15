CNBC Logo
    Minnesota Vikings Owner And President Mark Wilf On Politics In The NFL And MLS’ Apple Deal

    The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 4, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with Minnesota Vikings, Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride owner Mark Wilf who discussed sports team ownership; politics and private equity in the NFL. Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.cnbc.com/lander?id=sport-newsletter Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:20 Building successful teams 2:42 Owning a sports team 4:24 Private equity in the NFL 5:40 Politics in the NFL 7:35 Winning 8:34 Major League Soccer 10:57 Women's soccer 12:21 Buying more teams? Reporter: Alex Sherman Senior Field Producer: Jessica Golden Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Edited by: Tim Hurt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 15 Nov 2024 17:00:08 GMT

