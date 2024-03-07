Thursday’s big-ticket event for global markets is the ECB’s interest rate decision at 1315 GMT. The bank is expected to keep rates at a record high of 4%. Its president, Christine Lagarde, will hold a press conference 30 minutes after the announcement.

“It may be too soon to change policy tack, but markets may get carried away with lower rates if Lagarde sounds reassuring on wages and the inflection point last quarter,” Societe Generale strategists wrote.