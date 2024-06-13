The company faced challenges due to factors such as load-shedding and economic pressures, though significant traction was observed during major events like the Rugby World Cup. Amidst the struggles in the traditional television segment, MultiChoice found encouragement in the growth of its streaming service DStv Stream, which witnessed a 139% increase, with 90% of customers being new additions to the platform. This shift towards streaming, primarily among a younger audience, reflects evolving consumer preferences.

In other African markets, inflation rates soaring to the upper 20s and 30s have presented significant challenges, particularly in countries like Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana. The harsh economic conditions have forced consumers to prioritize basic necessities over discretionary expenses like pay television, leading to a temporary decline in subscriber numbers. Jacobs emphasized the resilience of the African market but acknowledged the need for customers to adapt their spending habits to the new economic reality.