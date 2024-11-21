CNBC Logo
    National Bank of Rwanda maintains MPR at 6.5%

    The National Bank of Rwanda has decided to maintain its monetary policy rate at 6.5 per cent, following two consecutive cuts this year. Noted by Governor John Rwamgambwa - Inflation is projected to remain within the target range, averaging 4.6 per cent in 2024 and 5.8 per cent in 2025. The Central Bank cited stable economic conditions and controlled inflation, heightened liquidity and global economic disruptions, as key factors in its decision to sustain the current rate.
    Thu, 21 Nov 2024 11:53:13 GMT

