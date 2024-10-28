CNBC Logo
    NBA Commissioner On The Media Rights Deal, New Technology And WNBA’s Growth

    The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 1, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who discussed the league's breakup with TNT as a media partner, the changes that could come to the league in the years ahead and the WNBA's rapid growth. Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.cnbc.com/lander?id=sport-newsletter Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:12 Media rights 6:20 The rise of the WNBA 8:02 Regional media rights 11:45 State of the NBA 14:36 The 2011 trade veto 16:51 Innovative technology 22:56 WNBA team evaluations 25:31 International expansion 28:13 Sports betting Reporter: Alex Sherman Senior Field Producer: Jessica Golden Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera and Audio by: Oscar Molina, Mark Aster, Everett Wong Edited by: Tim Hurt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Mon, 28 Oct 2024 16:00:31 GMT

