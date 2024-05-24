For women and girls in Africa, the situation is even more lopsided and challenging: only two women are connected to the internet for every three men. There has been no improvement in the ratio of women to men utilizing the internet across the African continent over a three-year period. In Africa, this digital divide has far-reaching implications, affecting access to vital government services, educational opportunities, healthcare, public information, and entrepreneurial prospects for hundreds of millions of people. The lack of affordable access to the internet effectively blocks the gateway to a brighter future for many Africans.

At the same time, many companies throughout the world understand the commercial potential of increasing access to more users and providing affordable connectivity services to the burgeoning market in Africa. With a projected population of almost 1.7 billion people and projected spending of almost seven trillion U.S. dollars by 2030, Africa’s growth trajectory is remarkably upward-looking.