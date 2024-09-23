Nigeria’s capital market is progressing, with custodial organisations transforming from passive players to proactive account administrators and capital enablers. As the market deepens, custodians are becoming vital in capital market development, supporting the increasing volume and activity, and meeting evolving business and client needs.

An essential development is the formation of associations like the Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria (AACN), which amplifies the value custodians offer. Stanbic IBTC Nominees is a key member of this association, actively participating in conferences and discussions that promote industry growth.