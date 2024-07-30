The $20 billion Dangote refinery, Nigeria’s main oil refinery and billed to be the largest in Africa at full throttle, started production in January but has struggled to secure enough crude to meet its 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity.

Dangote previously had to buy oil on the international market, but it filed a complaint saying oil majors were blocking its access to locally produced crude by selling it above market price or claiming it was unavailable, forcing the refinery to rely on expensive imports.