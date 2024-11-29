Nigeria’s presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said on Friday that the deals, signed the previous day during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Paris, included a 300 million euro investment plan to support critical infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, renewable energy and human capital development across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s finance minister Wale Edun and French economy minister Antoine Armand signed a letter of intent to facilitate the investments. Both nations also pledged to streamline trade and investment processes, Onanuga said in a statement.